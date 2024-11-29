Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Declares Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:LJUL)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July stock remained flat at $24.04 on Thursday. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96.

