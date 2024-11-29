Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
NYSEARCA:HAPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
