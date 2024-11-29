Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.