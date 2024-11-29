Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

