Insider Buying: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Yung Cheng Wu acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.49 per share, with a total value of C$108,262.00.
Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.35.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDA. Cormark increased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.83.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
