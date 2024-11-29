Insider Buying: Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Ciampi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.78 per share, with a total value of C$157,560.00.

Johnny Ciampi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Johnny Ciampi acquired 3,500 shares of Premium Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$78.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,121. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a one year low of C$75.67 and a one year high of C$97.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.71.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

