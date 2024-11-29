Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells 1,951 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $77,920.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Christopher Gramm sold 270 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,640.00.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 319.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

