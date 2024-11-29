Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,477.56. The trade was a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $17.60 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

