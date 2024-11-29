Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 3,937 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $287,794.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,661.30. This trade represents a 40.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 51.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

