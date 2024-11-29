Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 5,540 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.