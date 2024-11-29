Insider Selling: Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CAO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. The trade was a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HG opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 313,417 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 527.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

