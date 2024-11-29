Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total value of $330,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LII traded up $8.93 on Friday, hitting $668.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,350. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.34 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $615.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

