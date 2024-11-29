Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,270.40. This represents a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Goines also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00.
Life360 Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of LIF opened at $49.45 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at $43,000.
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
