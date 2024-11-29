Insider Selling: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells 319,586 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Baker sold 319,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77), for a total value of £194,947.46 ($247,458.06).

Smiths News Stock Down 0.6 %

LON SNWS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 62.20 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 400,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,273. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.20 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.17.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Featured Stories

