Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.49, for a total value of C$123,920.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$15.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

