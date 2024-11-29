Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $143.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

