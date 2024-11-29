Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $136,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

