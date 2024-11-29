Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

PBE stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.