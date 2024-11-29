Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.82, with a volume of 1662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

