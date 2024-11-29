Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
