Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 56614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

