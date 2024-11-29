Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as high as $29.37. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

