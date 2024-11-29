Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 964,398 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $281,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after buying an additional 134,468 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after buying an additional 125,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:OMFL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.