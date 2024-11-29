Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 939.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $538,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.