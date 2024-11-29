Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 939.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $538,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.