Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,270,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $11.55 during trading hours on Friday. 8,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

