Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,299 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,413 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 659,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 59.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.