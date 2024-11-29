iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Up 1.2 %

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.20 ($2.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.18. The company has a market capitalization of £102.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

