IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $88,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.43 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.40.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

