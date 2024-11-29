iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 3.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $703,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

