iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as low as $43.25. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 4,021 shares trading hands.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 144,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

