iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

