iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after buying an additional 294,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $99.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $100.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

