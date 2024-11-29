iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.54 and traded as low as $72.14. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF shares last traded at $72.17, with a volume of 1,831 shares traded.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPXN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

