iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $23.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 49,311 shares changing hands.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

