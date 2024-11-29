iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 39.1% in November

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $5,544,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

