iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 2354828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

