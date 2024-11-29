iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 307.7% in November

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 307.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.