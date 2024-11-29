Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 11,445 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $20,555,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 114,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

