Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APAM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

