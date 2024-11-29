Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $147.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

