Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 12,241 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

