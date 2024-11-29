J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

J-Long Group Price Performance

JL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 90,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,586. J-Long Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

