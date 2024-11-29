JB Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JB Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 679,051 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

