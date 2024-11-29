Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $31.50.
Jenoptik Company Profile
