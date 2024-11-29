Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Price Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

