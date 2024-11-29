Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,175 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $347,759.92.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

