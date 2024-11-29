John P. Zimmer Sells 7,600 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,511.02. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

