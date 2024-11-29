Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
