JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 7144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPEF. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.