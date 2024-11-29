JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 24th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

JEMI stock opened at GBX 130.96 ($1.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.29. The company has a market cap of £387.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,281.25.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

