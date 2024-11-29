JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on January 24th

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance
JEMI stock opened at GBX 130.96 ($1.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.29. The company has a market cap of £387.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,281.25.
