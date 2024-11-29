Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio Sells 1,430 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) insider Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $14,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,052.80. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

