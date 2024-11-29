Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $16.75 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.